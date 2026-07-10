EXCLUSIVE: Lionesses prospect Keira Barry on leaving Man Utd, how Bay FC switch led to first call from Sarina Wiegman and the influx of English talent in the NWSL

That Barry was asleep on the sofa when her phone rang with the news must have only made it all the more disorientating. Opening her eyes to see Sarina Wiegman’s face on her screen, waiting for her to answer, the 21-year-old describes the whole thing as "a massive shock".

"Obviously, I had always wanted that call," she tells GOAL. "But I wasn't expecting it."

After thanking the England boss over and over again – "I think the only words I said were ‘thank you’, multiple times" – Barry phoned her mother, who many passers-by in the north west of England will have seen jumping up and down with excitement in the local shopping centre as she received the news.

It represents the biggest moment yet in what has already been a truly wonderful 2026 for a player who has had her fair share of bad luck. That’s all starting to change now, though, with Barry describing the call from Wiegman as something which "just clarified that I made the right decision to move to Bay FC".