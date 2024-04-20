EXCLUSIVE: 'He's only reached 60% of what he can do!' - Former Real Madrid star Julio Baptista backs 'incredibly talented' Jude Bellingham to continue development for Los Blancos
Former Real Madrid midfielder Julio Baptista has claimed that England star Jude Bellingham will only improve for Los Blancos.
- Praised Bellingham for impact in the Spanish capital
- Admitted midfielder and Madrid are in "perfect coordination"
- Summer signing is now the Ballon d'Or frontrunner