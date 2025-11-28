'Exceptional, almost unique!' - Vitinha told he has 'no limits' and should aim for Ballon d'Or as stunning Champions League hat-trick blows Blaise Matuidi's mind

Matuidi went even further in his praise, asserting that Vitinha has now reached the pinnacle of his position globally. "He's perhaps the best midfielder in the world today," Matuidi declared, lauding his game intelligence, passing accuracy, work rate, and ability to deliver complete performances consistently.

"His intelligence on the pitch, his ability to take in information faster than others and his accuracy in the final pass. And more recently, there's the diversity in his shots. He has a very wide range," he added, before comparing him to former team-mate Thiago Motta. "Thiago had exceptional game intelligence. Vitinha has this ability to always be in the right place. The difference lies in mobility. Vitinha is a different player in the sense that, in order to set the tempo, he needs to be constantly on the move and close to the forwards."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!