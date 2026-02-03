Ex-Real Madrid star explains why Lionel Messi ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT & confirms Carlos Tevez story about CR7

Tales of Ronaldo’s insatiable desire to be the best have been told on a regular basis throughout the Portuguese superstar’s record-shattering career. Carlos Tevez is another of those to have worked with CR7 and Messi.

He has previously said of joining Ronaldo at Manchester United: “If we trained at nine in the morning, you arrived at eight in the morning, he was already there. At half past seven, he was already there. I mean, when can you fool this guy? One day I arrived at six in the morning to grab him and he was already there. Half asleep but he was there.”

Garay got to witness that dedication himself after seeing Ronaldo leave Old Trafford for Madrid in the summer of 2009. He added: “The story that Carlitos Tevez always tells is true. He’s the first to arrive at 6 am and the last to leave. He starts his routine, his gym session, his warm-up, his physio… all that to always be in the best condition.”

Tevez, like Garay, rates Messi as the best he ever worked with. That is because a man with eight Ballons d’Or to his name, rather than one with five Golden Balls, is considered to have been blessed with God-given talent.

Tevez said of the GOAT discussion: “Cristiano is totally different to Messi. When Leo was starting, he didn't gym. Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, Leo was always with the ball. Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, it comes natural for Leo.”