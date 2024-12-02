Ex-Man Utd & West Ham boss David Moyes leaves Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman & pundit Alan Shearer in stitches with hilariously deadpan response to accidental Conference League jibe
David Moyes' deadpan response to an accidental Conference League jibe from Mark Chapman left the MoTD2 presenter & Alan Shearer in stitches.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chapman was discussing Chelsea's UECL campaign
- Tended to belittle Europe's third-tier competition
- Moyes hit back promptly at the presenter