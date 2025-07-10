Ex-Man Utd star Memphis Depay embroiled in clash with Corinthians over unpaid bonuses but insists he wants to stay with Brazilian club amid fine threats M. Depay Corinthians Serie A

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay is reportedly embroiled in a clash with Corinthians over unpaid bonuses but, insisted that he wants to stay with the Brazilian club amid threats of facing a financial fine. The Dutch star was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s training session at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, triggering speculation regarding his future at the Sao Paulo-based club.