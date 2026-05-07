Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard earns special praise from Corinthians boss after 'best game' at high altitude in Copa Libertadores

Lingard delivered one of his most encouraging performances since joining Corinthians as the English midfielder completed his first full 90 minutes for the club in Wednesday’s clash against Independiente Santa Fe in Bogota.

The 31-year-old remained on the pitch for the entire contest as Corinthians earned a 1-1 draw, despite the demanding conditions of the Colombian capital, which sits approximately 2,640 metres above sea level. For a player still working his way back to full rhythm, the performance marked an important step in his adaptation to South American football.