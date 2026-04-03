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Ex-Germany boss Joachim Low reveals truth behind links to Ghana job ahead of World Cup
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Ghana searching for Addo replacement
The vacancy in the Ghana dugout comes after the departure of Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties as national coach just hours after a 2-1 defeat against Germany earlier this week.
Addo had been in charge for two years, having previously served as an interim coach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars are in desperate need of a steady hand as they prepare for a challenging group stage in 2026. Ghana has struggled for form recently, suffering a heavy 5-1 friendly defeat against Austria and failing to impress in recent competitive outings.
Low responds to Black Stars links
Rumours began circulating recently suggesting Low was on the verge of taking over the Ghana national team. Reports claimed that Low was close to signing a short-term contract specifically focused on the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
However, Low has moved quickly to clarify his situation and distance himself from an immediate appointment. When questioned about the speculation, Low told Sky Sport: "With me, officially, nobody from Ghana has spoken."
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Future remains open for World Cup winner
Despite denying the current links to West African nation, the man who led Germany to glory in 2014 hasn't closed the door on a return to management. After rejecting several offers following Euro 2020, including reported interest from Uzbekistan last year, Low admits he is still hungry for the right project.
"Basically, I have said that I don't want to retire now. Especially if there is another interesting offer and a good perspective," Low said.
He further clarified his preference for the international game by stating: "As far as my experience is concerned, that would also be the best for me."
Tough World Cup path ahead
Whoever eventually takes the reins for Ghana will face a daunting task at the expanded 2026 finals. The Black Stars have been drawn into a competitive group alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. Navigating such a group will require the kind of tactical acumen Low displayed during his legendary tenure with Germany.
Low’s pedigree is unquestionable, having reached at least the semi-finals in five major tournaments between 2008 and 2016, including winning the 2014 World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup.