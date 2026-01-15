Getty Images Sport
Former Chelsea star set for shock Premier League return in January as Aston Villa offer long-term contract
Aston Villa wave goodbye to Malen
Aston Villa appear to have waved goodbye to Malen after granting the Dutch star permission to head to Italy to join Roma, according to The Telegraph. Malen is set to join the Serie A side on a six-month loan, and the deal does include an obligation to buy at the end of the season set at £25 million. The forward has decided to leave after only 12 months at Villa as he wants to play as a No. 9 more regularly. Malen has scored seven times in 29 appearances this season for Villa and his departure frees up space for Emery to bring in a replacement.
Abraham set for shock Premier League return
Aston Villa are hoping to land Chelsea star Tammy Abraham in the wake of Malen's departure. According to The Times, Villa are willing to offer Abraham a four-and-a-half-year deal to make the switch back to the Premier League. Everton have also been interested in Abraham but Villa look set to win the race for his signature. Yet a deal is far from straightforward. Abraham is currently on loan from Roma at Besiktas, and the Turkish side have already triggered a purchase option in his contract. Yet Abraham has plenty of Premier League experience and should provide Villa with more firepower if the transfer does go through. He scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea, picking up Champions League and Super Cup trophies before moving on. Abraham then enjoyed loan spells at Bristol, Swansea and Aston Villa before sealing a permanent switch to Roma in 2021.
Emery talks transfers
Emery has been asked about January transfers and admitted the club are working to bring in players. He told reporters: "The club is working. The people with this responsibility, they are trying to add a lot of information about the possibilities, and in case we can improve in our squad, we will do it, and in case someone is leaving as well, we are alert for it. Happy how we are doing the process this year, even with the difficulties and some mistakes we made in the summer, and how we were in summer, with the circumstances we had in that moment, now how we are overall, and of course, as well, the response of the players every day, and the mentality we are building, and then, through it, the consequences, getting good performance collectively and individually, and being like we are now, of course, so, so proud of it. But, each match, each competition, each moment is a new challenge, and we must be so, so demanding and so, so consistent to try to get the next step forward tomorrow with the same idea, style, mentality, and hopefully performance – collectively and individually – like we did.”
What comes next for Aston Villa?
Aston Villa will be hoping that Abraham can help them continue an impressive season. Emery's side currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City and just six behind leaders Arsenal. Villa host Everton next in the Premier League and will be aiming for a win to keep their slim title hopes alive.
