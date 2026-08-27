VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal hothead Matteo Guendouzi sparks MASS brawl as Lyon staff member attempts shocking flying kick following Fenerbahce win in Champions League play-off

Fenerbahce secured their return to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign with a 2-1 away victory over Lyon. However, the Turkish side's 3-2 aggregate triumph was entirely overshadowed by violent scenes at full-time. Guendouzi, who was heavily booed due to his past with Lyon's fierce rivals Marseille, goaded the home supporters throughout the evening.

Tensions boiled over when the 27-year-old continued his antics while heading down the tunnel. Footage captured Antonio Ferreira, identified by L'Equipe as a Lyon goalkeeping coach, emerging and launching a flying kick at the French midfielder.

This shocking attack triggered a massive melee between the two camps. Players and staff rushed into the fray, with punches allegedly thrown towards Ferreira as he was pinned against a wall. Security personnel were quickly forced to intervene to separate the warring factions.



