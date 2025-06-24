Ex-Ajax youngster reveals 'what the f*ck' reaction to finding out part of his ankle bone was missing and struggle with painkillers before retiring aged 30
Former Ajax player Joost van Aken has opened up on his struggles with painkillers after a brutal injury which forced him to retire at 30.
- Van Aken reveals X-rated reaction to injury
- Dutchman was forced to retire from football aged 30
- Spoke about struggles with painkillers