'Everyone knew' - Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch demands Premier League relegation for Man City

Following his stint at Leeds United, Marsch has expressed strong views on the recent financial ruling against Manchester City. Speaking to the Guardian, Marsch addressed the independent commission's decision to find the club guilty of 115 financial breaches.

The Canada head coach did not hold back on what the consequences should be for the reigning champions. "I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew," Marsch stated during his interview.