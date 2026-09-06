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'Every year on May 13, I relive the QPR goal' - Sergio Aguero reflects on iconic Manchester City moment
Aguero recalls the drama of the final day
Sergio Aguero has admitted that the sheer panic of potentially losing the league title crossed his mind before his famous goal in 2012. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Aguero recalled how Manchester City went into their final game knowing a victory over QPR would secure the trophy.
However, they found themselves unexpectedly trailing. "After we beat Manchester United, we went into the last game of the season knowing that if we won at home to QPR, we would win the league. During the second half though, we went 2-1 down. You’re not thinking about anything at that moment. You’re thinking that we’re going to lose the league. But hey, we kept trying until the end."
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A pre-planned move with Mario Balotelli
When Edin Dzeko scored in the 92nd minute to level the match, Aguero believed he could score another. The forward revealed that the subsequent link-up with Mario Balotelli was not spontaneous but rather a premeditated tactic.
"I made the decision to drop back to receive the pass from Nigel de Jong, then I tried to play a one-two with Mario Balotelli. That had been in my head already – I’d been planning that, to see if I could get a goal. Beforehand, I’d told Mario that I was going to look for him, that I was going to give it to him so that he could give me a one-two and an assist. Luckily, the plan I had with him worked out – it ended up being the perfect play."
The lasting impact of the QPR goal
Over a decade later, the emotional weight of the goal has only increased for Aguero. Having retired five years ago, he now fully grasps the monumental significance of that day for Manchester City and their supporters.
"It’s really nice that the fans still follow me, that they still love me in the same way that they did when I was playing. I think they were happy with my performance over those 10 years, with all of the title wins, and of course the QPR goal, which was important to the club’s history. Now that I’m not playing any more, as the years go by, every year on May 13, the day of that goal against QPR, I relive the moment. Lovely memories – for me, it will always be that way."
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What next for Aguero and Manchester City?
While Aguero continues to enjoy his retirement, Manchester City have their sights set on reclaiming the league crown under new management. Enzo Maresca began the current season at the helm, succeeding Pep Guardiola, who departed after 10 years of unprecedented achievements.
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