'Every year on May 13, I relive the QPR goal' - Sergio Aguero reflects on iconic Manchester City moment

Sergio Aguero has admitted that the sheer panic of potentially losing the league title crossed his mind before his famous goal in 2012. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Aguero recalled how Manchester City went into their final game knowing a victory over QPR would secure the trophy.

However, they found themselves unexpectedly trailing. "After we beat Manchester United, we went into the last game of the season knowing that if we won at home to QPR, we would win the league. During the second half though, we went 2-1 down. You’re not thinking about anything at that moment. You’re thinking that we’re going to lose the league. But hey, we kept trying until the end."