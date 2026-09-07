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Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Michael Carrick left fuming after Man Utd concede 96th-minute equaliser against Everton

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Everton vs Manchester United
Premier League

Michael Carrick admitted Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Everton felt like a defeat after conceding a 96th-minute equaliser at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Red Devils manager defended his team's start to the season despite dropping vital points away from home on Merseyside.

  • Late equaliser leaves United frustrated

    Carrick expressed deep disappointment after United conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck late for the hosts to deny the visitors all three points on Merseyside.

    The Red Devils had twice taken the lead during the match, with substitute Benjamin Sesko scoring in the 88th minute to position them for victory. However, Maitland-Niles’ goal forced Carrick’s side to settle for a point. The result leaves United sitting 11th in the Premier League table after securing one win, one draw, and one defeat from their opening three matches.

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  • 마이클 캐릭 (Michael Carrick)Getty Images

    Carrick reflects on bitter late blow

    Speaking after the final whistle, Carrick admitted the outcome felt like a loss following his side's efforts throughout the contest. He emphasised the frustration of surrendering their lead so close to full-time.

    "We're bitterly disappointed,” Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN. "To be up in the position we were in in the game twice so close to the end and all the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages, to come away like that is not a great feeling.

    "It feels like a defeat which is the obvious thing to say at this stage. We have taken a point, we can't ignore that but it feels like we should have had a lot more."

  • Defending the season start

    Despite the disappointment, Carrick defended his side's overall start to the campaign. He rejected suggestions that United had made a poor opening to the season, remaining confident about their progression.

    "We haven't started the season that bad, to be honest," Carrick added. "It's not that bad. We were that close to coming away with three points today. That's football. There are little moments we could deal with better but we'll be fine."

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  • Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Heavy schedule awaits for Red Devils

    United must quickly put the Everton disappointment behind them as they shift their focus to European competition. They begin their Champions League campaign against Sabah FK at Old Trafford on Thursday.

    Following their European opener, Carrick’s men face a stern domestic test at the weekend. They host rivals Manchester City in a crucial Manchester Derby in the Premier League.

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