Everton, beware! Friedkin-owned Roma in ruins as Serie A strugglers search for fourth manager of 2024

The American consortium barely put a foot wrong during the first three years of their reign - now they risk being run out of the Giallorossi

When it first emerged in June that the Friedkin Group had agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri to buy Everton, the news was warmly received by the club's long-suffering supporters. For starters, it appeared to signal an overdue end to one of the most toxic tenures in the Toffees' history. After years of underachievement and uncertainty, the grossly unpopular Moshiri was finally on his way out of Goodison Park.

The Everton faithful were also encouraged by the way in which the Friedkin Group had already revived Roma - another once-great club with a fantastic fanbase that had fallen on hard times. The Giallorossi won the Conference League just two years after being taken over by the American consortium, in 2020, and also reached the Europa League final the following season.

However, with the Friedkin Group still trying to wrap up its proposed acquisition of a 94 percent stake in Everton, it's worth noting that Roma have since descended into complete chaos, with many bitterly frustrated fans now trying to drive the owners out of a club presently searching for its fourth manager of 2024...