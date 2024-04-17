Evan Ndicka Roma 2023-24Getty
Gill Clark

Evan Ndicka 'doing well' after horror collapse as Roma boss Daniele De Rossi expresses his relief after heart attack scare

RomaSerie A

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi has offered a positive update on Evan Ndicka's health after the defender collapsed on the pitch against Udinese.

  • Ndicka collapses during game and taken to hospital
  • Game abandonded after Ndicka stretchered off
  • Defender now out of hospital and 'doing well'

