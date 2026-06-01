European Manager of the Year: Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique and GOAL's top 20 coaches of the 2025-26 season - ranked

Arsenal themselves tasted success by finally ending their wait for the Premier League title, while there were also triumphs for Bayern Munich, Inter and Barcelona in their domestic competitions. PSG's victory, meanwhile, stopped there from being an all-English sweep of the continental trophies after Aston Villa and Crystal Palace won the Europa League and Conference League, respectively.

The managers of those clubs certainly enjoyed superb seasons, but they were not the only ones, with plenty of coaches overseeing fairy-tale runs or unlikely trophy wins. But who were the best performing managers of the campaign?

FootballCo writers and editors from across Europe have tried to answer that question - here's our top 20: