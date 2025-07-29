Euro 2025 Team of the Tournament: Three Lionesses feature in GOAL's best XI - but there's no room for Ballon d'Or contenders Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey

England beat Spain on penalties to retain their European title, and it is no surprise that those two are the best best-represented nations in our XI

This summer's European Championship was certainly a memorable one, with more goals scored than ever before, extra-time and penalties deciding games at an historic rate and the tournament's attendance records tumbling in a month that ended with England retaining their European title, thanks to a dramatic shootout win over Spain in Basel on Sunday.

It was a tournament that saw such a variety of players soak up the spotlight along the way. There were young players who announced themselves on the big stage for the first time, world-class talents who performed as brilliantly as many expected and breakout stars in their mid-to-late twenties who took the chance to make a name for themselves.

All types feature in GOAL's Team of the Tournament, which has plenty of representation from the two finalists...