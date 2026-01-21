Ethan Nwaneri reveals which Arsenal player told him to join Marseille as Gunners starlet arrives in France to finalise loan move

The Gunners invested heavily in their first-team squad last summer as they brought in English pair Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze from Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively. However, this has impacted Nwaneri's game time for the Premier League leaders, with regular opportunities few and far between for the teenage forward.

It's a far cry from Nwaneri's breakout 2024-25 campaign, where he made 26 league appearances for Mikel Arteta's side, 11 of which were from the outset. By contrast, the 18-year-old, who signed a new deal with the Gunners last year, has been limited to just 166 minutes of Premier League action across six substitute outings, the most recent of which came in the dying embers of Arsenal's 4-1 win over Tottenham back in November.

Nwaneri made just his fourth start of the season in a 4-1 FA Cup third round win over Portsmouth last weekend, and he'll be hoping for a more prominent role for title-chasing Marseille in the coming months. The midfielder was wanted by a number of Premier League sides and teams across Europe this month, but opted to make the move to the Velodrome.