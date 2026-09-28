Ethan Mbappe handed heavy Champions League suspension after red card horror for Lille against Real Betis

The younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has learned the full extent of his punishment following a dismissal in the Champions League. Ethan Mbappe, 19, was shown a straight red card during Lille's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis three weeks ago, and European football's governing body has now confirmed that he will serve a three-game suspension.

According to the disciplinary report released on Monday, the charge against the midfielder was for 'assaulting another player' after an altercation with Betis defender Natan. Video evidence showed Mbappe striking his opponent with an elbow as the Brazilian defender passed behind him. Natan had reportedly directed comments toward the Frenchman before the reaction, but the VAR review was conclusive, leading to a straight red card that has now been met with further sanctions from the UEFA disciplinary committee.