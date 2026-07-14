AFP
'It followed me' - Erling Haaland shows off bizarre $750 World Cup souvenir as Norway squad plane returns home
Haaland brings bizarre souvenir
The Norway international was spotted bringing home a unique souvenir in the shape of a taxidermied raccoon clutching a whisky bottle as the squad touched down in Oslo. The 25-year-old striker returned to his homeland after Norway's impressive World Cup run was halted by a narrow 2-1 quarter-final defeat against England. The stuffed animal, which was reportedly purchased for $750 from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, instantly became a major talking point across social media.
- AFP
Striker jokes about raccoon
Through his personal X account, the Manchester City forward provided a humorous response regarding his viral new souvenir upon stepping off the plane, writing: "It followed me home."
Furthermore, Haaland engaged his fans on Instagram to choose a name for the raccoon via a poll with options such as "Cowboy", "Ranger", "TEX", and "R.O.W.".
He also offered a farewell message to the United States after Norway's historic adventure came to an end: "It’s been quite a row, thank you for making it so special."
In another selfie post, the frontman penned a sentimental parting line: "Goodbye US It’s been emotional."
'This has changed my life'
Despite Norway bowing out in the final eight, the North American tournament has undoubtedly marked a significant turning point in the forward's career. Haaland shone brightly as the talismanic figure who elevated his nation's performances, allowing them to go toe-to-toe with the world's footballing elite.
His impressive seven-goal haul not only enhanced his global reputation but also left a profound emotional impact on his professional journey. As quoted by the Associated Press, Haaland candidly reflected on the monumental impact the tournament has had: "I think this has changed my life, to be honest."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Haaland?
Following a well-deserved post-tournament holiday, Haaland will soon shift his focus back to domestic duties as he reports for pre-season training at City. The prolific striker is expected to hit the ground running to ensure he is fully prepared for another gruelling Premier League and Champions League campaign.
New City head coach Enzo Maresca will be hoping the clinical form displayed on the world stage transfers seamlessly back into club action as the Cityzens chase more silverware next season.
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