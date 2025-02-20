'Erling Haaland would score a lot at Real Madrid' - Thibaut Courtois feels Manchester City star could be a phenomenon at the Santiago Bernabeu
Thibaut Courtois believes Manchester City striker Erling Haaland would be a great fit at Real Madrid due to the style of play.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Courtois admits Haaland would be a good fit at Madrid
- Believes Madrid's style of play suits Norwegian striker
- City star has scored just twice in five games against Real