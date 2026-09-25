Haaland pulled from Norway press conference following Manchester City financial verdict

Manchester City striker Haaland will no longer participate in Norway's upcoming press conference following reports regarding his club's legal battles in England, according to The Sun. The Norwegian Football Federation had originally listed the 26-year-old forward as a primary participant for the media briefing ahead of their Nations League encounter with Portugal.

The decision to remove Haaland from the spotlight comes as the football world reacts to news that Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 financial violations. These charges span a period between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, creating a massive cloud of uncertainty over the Premier League giants.