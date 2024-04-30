'Ready to attack' - Erling Haaland sends out ominous warning to Arsenal after shrugging off injury problems for Man City

(C)GettyImagesSoham Mukherjee'Ready to attack' - Erling Haaland sends out ominous warning to Arsenal after shrugging off injury problems for Man CityErling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenalManchester City forward Erling Haaland warned Arsenal that he is "ready to attack" after shrugging off injury problems.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland had been nursing a muscle problemMissed two games before returning against ForestHas recovered completely and could start vs WolvesArticle continues below