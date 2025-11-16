Erling Haaland's Norway team-mate emulates NBA legend Dennis Rodman with outrageous look for World Cup qualifier with Italy

Rodman’s original cheetah print became a symbol of rebellion and self-expression during his championship-winning days in the NBA. The look reinforced his fierce and unpredictable persona, much like Ryerson’s relentless on-pitch style for Norway and Dortmund. Just as Rodman thrived under the pressure of the big stage, Ryerson will hope his bold look brings the same fearless energy into Norway’s most decisive qualifier as they stand almost certain to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

