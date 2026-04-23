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Erling Haaland backed to smash Mohamed Salah & Thierry Henry record as unstoppable Man City striker targets third Golden Boot in domestic treble bid
How many goals has Haaland scored for Man City?
Haaland arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 with questions being asked of whether his remarkable strike rate at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund could be maintained in English football. He ended his debut campaign with 52 goals across all competitions - with said return helping City to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.
His numbers have dipped slightly since then, posting 38 and 34 efforts respectively across the last two campaigns, but he has surged beyond 100 Premier League goals in historic fashion and taken his overall tally for City to 159 through 193 appearances.
Haaland lost his grip on the Golden Boot last term, as Salah helped himself to that award for a fourth time, but is right back on top of things in 2025-26. A match-winning goal against Burnley last time out took him to 24 for the season - three clear of Brentford’s Brazilian hot-shot, Igor Thiago.
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Will Haaland become the first man to win five Golden Boots?
With a hat-trick of top scorer gongs seemingly within reach, will Haaland go on to eclipse the efforts of Henry and Salah by becoming the first man to win five Premier League Golden Boots?
When that question was put to Dickov, the City cult hero - speaking exclusively in association with MrQ - told GOAL: “I think so. I think he's going to be here for a long time, which is the one thing that will allow Erling to smash every single record that is going to be out there.
“He just keeps producing, he just keeps scoring more and more goals. And I think it sounds ridiculous if he'd said a couple of seasons ago that he was going to beat Salah or Henry. It's not ridiculous at all, it actually sounds quite easy for him that he's going to be able to go out and do that, which is crazy.”
Can Man City complete a domestic treble in 2025-26?
If Haaland continues to score, then City will remain in contention for more major honours. They have already lifted the Carabao Cup in 2026, have moved to the top of the Premier League table and reached the FA Cup semi-finals - where they will face Championship side Southampton on Saturday.
Pressed on whether he expects Guardiola’s side to go on and complete a clean sweep of domestic honours, wrapping up another notable treble in the process, Dickov said: “Yeah, I do.
“I think if you had said maybe three weeks ago, four weeks ago, that if you looked at City's run, and I've said this before, the Arsenal Carabao Cup final, Liverpool in the FA Cup, Chelsea away in the league and Arsenal in the league - and they were nine points behind Arsenal at the time - you'd have said there was absolutely no chance, probably no chance of them winning anything, the way things were going.
“You flip that around in the space of a month, three weeks, and there's every single chance that they could go ahead and do it. That wouldn't surprise me. You would expect them to beat Southampton in the FA Cup, that's no disrespect to them. And I would expect them to go ahead now and win their last five league games.
“So going from a season, which is crazy, that looked as if it was going to be trophy-less, which is unthinkable to say two seasons in a row for City, to now having an unbelievable chance of winning the domestic treble, I don't think it's out of their hands.”
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Haaland to figure prominently in more trophy bids
Haaland scored a hat-trick in City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool, as they swept past the Reds on home soil, and has registered five goals through his last four appearances. He has rediscovered a spark that was lost briefly during a run of five efforts in 20 outings through the start of the new calendar year.
It remains to be seen whether he will be handed a starting berth against Southampton, as Guardiola boasts the option of shuffling his pack, but the 25-year-old will figure prominently through the Blues’ last five Premier League fixtures - as they seek to inflict more title pain on out-of-sorts Arsenal and land their talismanic No.9 another individual accolade.