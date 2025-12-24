Getty/GOAL
Erling Haaland reunites with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man City striker suggests Man Utd legend has been giving him advice
Norwegian stars meet before Christmas
Haaland shared an image on social media of the pair accompanied by a single-word caption: “Knowledge.” It was a subtle nod to a relationship that stretches back to the earliest stages of his professional career and one that continues to influence his development, even as he dominates English and European football.
The timing of the reunion is telling. Haaland has already scored 25 goals this season for City under Pep Guardiola, while also guiding Norway to qualification for the next World Cup. On Saturday, he reinforced his extraordinary form by scoring twice in a convincing win over West Ham, which was another reminder of his devastating efficiency. Yet, at 25, Haaland is not content to plateau. With City preparing for their next Premier League test against Nottingham Forest, the striker appears determined to sharpen every aspect of his game, drawing on advice from one of the most clinical finishers English football has known.
Lessons from a Forest tormentor
Solskjaer’s credentials in front of goal need little introduction, particularly when it comes to City’s upcoming opponents. The former United striker famously scored four goals against Nottingham Forest in an 8-1 demolition, a performance rendered even more remarkable by the fact he only entered the match in the 72nd minute. Those instincts, honed over a career defined by decisive moments, are precisely what Haaland has sought to absorb.
The bond between the two was forged at Molde FK, where Solskjaer coached Haaland during the formative stages of his career. It was there that the raw attributes of the young striker were refined into a ruthless scoring profile. Under Solskjaer’s guidance, Haaland scored 20 goals in 50 appearances for Molde. Their paths diverged as Haaland rose rapidly through European football, but the connection endured. Despite the striker’s rise at the Etihad rather than Old Trafford, the respect between the two Norwegians has never waned.
When Man Utd missed out on Haaland
Their relationship adds an intriguing footnote to one of modern football’s great transfer "what ifs". During his time in charge at United, Solskjaer urged the club to sign Haaland in 2018 for a fee of around £4 million. The recommendation went unheeded, a decision that has since proved costly. Instead, Haaland’s trajectory carried him through RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund before he eventually arrived in Manchester, albeit on the blue side of the city. His trophy haul at City already includes the Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup, alongside a couple of Premier League titles.
Haaland's debut season in England delivered a historic treble, as City swept aside their rivals at home and abroad. Individually, his output has been just as staggering. He has twice claimed the Premier League Golden Boot and continues to rewrite records at continental level. Earlier this month, his goal against Real Madrid ensured he became the most prolific scorer in history across his first 50 Champions League starts, surpassing every forward who came before him.
Haaland's future lies in Madrid?
The Champions League achievement has inevitably given rise to speculation linking Haaland with Real Madrid, who were among the clubs monitoring his situation when he left Dortmund in 2022. At the time, the striker opted to follow the path once taken by his father, Alf-Inge, by moving to Manchester. Although transfer journalist Ekrem Konur suggested that Madrid have no intention of pursuing Haaland in the immediate future, president Florentino Perez reportedly remains an admirer of the striker and might reignite interest if Vinicius Junior leaves the Bernabeu. City, meanwhile, have secured Haaland’s services with a long-term contract running until 2034, placing them in a position of strength should interest ever resurface.
