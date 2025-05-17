A helping hand from Erling Haaland! Man City striker helps fans complete funding for impressive Kevin De Bruyne tifo for Belgian's last FA Cup final with club
Erling Haaland contributed €5,000 to complete funding for an impressive Kevin De Bruyne tifo for the Belgian's last FA Cup final with Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City fans unfurled a special KDB tifo at Wembley
- It is the Belgian's final FA Cup appearance with City
- Haaland put in a helping hand to fund the tifo