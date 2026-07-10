Erling Haaland puts 'all the pressure on England' as on-fire forward downplays Norway's quarter-final chances

Speaking to reporters before the quarter-final, Haaland addressed Norway's chances and the expectations surrounding the tie. While acknowledging his team's progress, he repeatedly pointed to England as the side expected to advance.

"There is a very low probability that we will win. I think all of you should put all the pressure on England," Haaland told NRK.

The match also carries extra significance for Haaland, who is set to face City team-mates John Stones and Marc Guehi. The forward admitted it will be a special occasion but remains focused on helping Norway chase another surprise result.

"It's a little weird. You're with them more than anyone else in life. Marc Guehi and John Stones are people I've been messing with for many years, so it's a little weird. It's a little special," he admitted, as quoted by Nettavisen.