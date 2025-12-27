Getty
Revealed: Erling Haaland encouraged Rayan Cherki to do lotus celebration in massive Man City win at Nottingham Forest
Cherki proving pivotal to City
It was Cherki's first league goal since striking on the opening day of the season at Wolves but while that first goal merely crowned a dominant City win, his effort against Forest could prove crucial in the title race as it gave his side all three points after an unconvincing display at the City Ground.
Cherki has five goals in all competitions this season and he leads the way in England's top flight when it comes to assists, setting up a seventh goal of the league campaign when he laid on a pass for Tijjani Reijnders to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead early in the second half which was then cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson.
Cherki's start to life at City after joining from Lyon for just £34m in June was interrupted by a seven-week spell out injured but he has turned into one of the team's most influential players lately, contributing to seven goals in his last eight matches in all competitions. And earlier in the week Haaland encouraged him to mimick his famous celebration if he scored.
Haaland predicted Cherki would score
Cherki told TNT Sports: "In the week I spoke to Erling and he said: 'When you score you do this celebration' so I did and I am so happy. When the games come we need just one thing: to win. We take the points because the championship is so long and so hard, so today is a big win. It's good for the team because the game was not simple. I am very proud of the team because the championship is so long and the win is for them so we need to enjoy. The next game is very important for us and we are ready."
Guardiola: "Really big three points"
Guardiola acknowledged that Forest had made his side work hard for the win and praised his side's attitude for going on to win the game after being pegged back. The City boss said: "All the kilos I won over Christmas time in weight, today I lost it. I am fit again. What a team San Dyche has made again. That's a really, really, really big three points.
"[Forest] are an incredible team, the way that they play they do it unbelievably. Igor Jesus wins all of the balls. They have a top quality team, This team was in the Champions League but for one or two games last season and now in European competitions. A fantastic team and tough place to come, and at winter time.
"We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today if we are not ready then we do not win that game. The mentality was unbelievable, so really pleased again for the guys."
What comes next?
City are in an engrossing title race with Arsenal and Guardiola knows that it is going to take an almighty effort for his side to beat the Gunners, partly due to Mikel Arteta's side's relentlessness and also due to the fiercely competitive nature of the Premier League.
He added: "We have 18 games played so we have now finished the first leg. And in the second we know that coming is a lot of games like today. The Premier League is tougher, tougher, tougher, but it is important to be there. Winning or losing today would not mean it's over, we have many games."
City have five days rest before a gruelling set of fixtures which sees them visit Sunderland on January 1, host Chelsea on January 4 and then play at home to Brighton on January 8.
