Erling Haaland's complicated history with Man Utd: City's red-hot striker could've ended up at Old Trafford - but family history & Roy Keane jibes have only made him relish beating bitter rivals more!

The Norwegian had an opportunity to join mentor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in his career but he has been a thorn in United's side ever since

Erling Haaland had hit all the right notes during his presentation after signing for Manchester City but he knew what the crowd wanted and left the best until last. Asked which game he was most looking forward to, the Norwegian smiled, looking out to the large crowd on a rare sun-drenched day outside the Etihad Stadium. "I have to say I don't like the words," he began. "But Manchester United, yeah!"

Haaland's first game against City's hated rivals could hardly have gone better as he scored a hat-trick and set up two more in a 6-3 win at the Etihad. Since then he has lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, won an FA Cup final 2-1 at Wembley and scored twice in a 3-0 drubbing on enemy territory.

City play United back on their home turf on Sunday and Haaland's confidence couldn't be higher after firing in five goals in the 6-2 demolition of Luton Town. He will be licking his lips about twisting the knife into the struggling Red Devils, who are back in crisis mode after a brief respite and will be severely depleted by injuries.

But Haaland's history with United is a little more complicated than you might think...