'We wouldn't have won anyway!' - Erling Haaland defends Norway coach's decision to rest star players in France thrashing

Solbakken insisted he had no regrets over his approach, arguing that his priority was giving Norway the best chance of progressing deep into the tournament rather than risking key players in the group stage.

"I would do it again immediately," Solbakken said after the match, as quoted by De Telegraaf. "We are here to go as far as possible and I have to make the decisions that I think will take us the furthest. The only thing I feel guilty about is the traveling fans who wanted to see Erling, Martin, and the other stars."

Haaland also backed his manager and dismissed suggestions that Norway's strongest side would have changed the outcome.

"I said beforehand that I don't care, and that is still the case," Haaland admitted. "France was the better team anyway. Even with our strongest 11, I don't think we could have beaten them."