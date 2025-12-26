'All good!' - Erling Haaland aims cheeky jibe at Pep Guardiola after Man City boss warned squad over eating too much at Christmas

Such is City’s incredible momentum heading in 2026 that head coach Guardiola told his players they faced being weighed upon their return from Christmas Day.

Desperate to ensure his charges remain razor-sharp ahead of the business end of the 2025-26 campaign, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insisted any City player who returns from the festivities unfit would miss the Forest clash.

“The moment they arrive after three days [off] I want to see how they come back. They can eat but I want to control them,” Guardiola said. “Imagine one player and now he's perfect but he will arrive with three kilos more. He will be in Manchester, he will not travel to Nottingham Forest.”

Known for being a ruthless disciplinarian when it comes to fitness levels, Guardiola also revealed he turned down requests from the City players to skip their training session last Sunday.

"The players asked me to have tomorrow's [Sunday's] training session off and I said no, because they didn't play well enough [against West Ham on Saturday],” Guardiola continued.

"So Sunday recovery, train the guys that didn't play, and after three days off they have two days to prepare for Nottingham Forest."

However, Guardiola did say he was aware of how important it is to give his City squad time off, adding: "I've learned from England, since I arrived, as much days [where you can] have a day off, you give them. The schedule is so tight and the players have to forget. The moment of the game they will be fresh in the legs.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!