Erling Haaland’s agent delivers transfer update on 160-goal Man City striker following fresh rumours of interest from Barcelona

Beyond his staggering numerical output, Pimenta offered profound insight into the Norway international's elite mindset and quiet personal life. She explained: "He's a lot like us [football agents]. In his way of being - it's very informal, very comfortable, very relaxed, very low profile ... Football, for him, is the most serious game you can play." Pimenta further dismantled the idea that top-tier football is an easy profession. "I think people often have the impression that the football player's job is easier than it actually is. I often say that high-performance football players have to be very intelligent, so don't underestimate the intelligence of those at the top of the pyramid. He has to be very dedicated," she added.