Erik ten Hag is STAYING! Man Utd finally make decision on Dutchman's future following disappointing 2023-24 Premier League season

Getty ImagesRichard MillsErik ten Hag is STAYING! Man Utd finally make decision on Dutchman's future following disappointing 2023-24 Premier League seasonErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten Hag is reportedly set to stay on as Manchester United manager following the club's end-of-season review. Ten Hag been under pressure to keep his jobMan Utd considered sacking DutchmanEx-Ajax boss to stay at Old Trafford after review