Erik ten Hag loses the battle for Johan Bakayoko as Jurgen Klopp's RB Leipzig agree deal with Bayer Leverkusen, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth target
RB Leipzig have sprinted ahead in the race to sign PSV's Johan Bakayoko with the winger left out of his team's training camp as transfer nears.
- RB Leipzig reached verbal agreement with Bakayoko
- Overtake Leverkusen as winger's preferred destination
- English clubs also keeping tabs on PSV star