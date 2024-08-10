'No doubts!' - Erik ten Hag insists Jadon Sancho will keep taking penalties for Man Utd despite Community Shield miss at Wembley against Man City
Erik ten Hag has insisted Jadon Sancho will take more penalties for Manchester United despite missing in the Community Shield against Manchester City.
- Sancho missed United's fourth pen in shootout
- Winger came on as late substitute in Community Shield loss
- Ten Hag has 'no doubts' over Sancho penalty ability