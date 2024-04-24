Erik ten Hag bizarrely claims Man Utd would be 'over-performing' by winning FA Cup and insists he 'always brings out the maximum' of every team he coaches
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United would be "over-performing" if they won the FA Cup due to the myriad of injury problems they have had.
- Man United to face City in FA Cup final
- Ten Hag thinks victory would be an overachievement
- Also makes bold claim over his managerial record