Getty Images Sport
Enzo Maresca warns Man City stars over unnecessary passes to Gianluigi Donnarumma after nervy Porto display
Maresca defends Donnarumma after Porto scares
The Premier League side secured three points at the Estadio do Dragao thanks to a second-half brace from Erling Haaland, but the spotlight often strayed to the backline where the former AC Milan and PSG shot-stopper looked uncomfortable throughout the contest, nearly gifting the hosts a goal when a clearance struck William Gomes and trickled just wide. This followed another close call in a recent Premier League outing against Coventry City, where the ball almost slipped under his feet.
However, Maresca was quick to pivot the blame away from his goalkeeper and onto the outfield players for their decision-making in possession. "I think a few times tonight it's not a Gigio [Donnarumma] mistake, it's more for me the wrong decision to go back to Gigio," the City boss explained. "Sometimes we go back more than we need. We can go back to the keeper when we don't have another option, but the players need to find the other option."
- AFP
Man City navigate difficult opener
While the defensive buildup caused palpitations, City were clinical at the other end of the pitch. The victory provides a perfect platform for the Cityzens as they prepare for a heavyweight clash against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on matchday two next month.
"It was the complete performance on the ball and off the ball for 95 minutes," Maresca said. "We created enough chances to win the game in the first half and their goalkeeper was very good. We tried to continue in the second half in the same way. It’s game by game. It’s a different competition, different stadium but the most important thing is we show who we are."
Midfield prodigy Bouaddi shines on debut
Beyond the drama in goal, the night was defined by a breakout performance from 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The Morocco international, who joined in the summer from Lille for £85 million, was handed his first start for the club alongside £125 million man Enzo Fernández. Bouaddi’s composure in a hostile environment drew significant praise from his manager, who highlighted the youngster's maturity and technical security. Even after a few early errors, the teenager remained unfazed, demonstrating the psychological strength that convinced City to invest heavily in his potential during the recent transfer window.
"He [Bouaddi] is different in terms of empathy, in terms of how mature he is and this is why the club has made the effort to bring him here with us," Maresca said. "He's very good, first of all. Against Coventry, he lost two balls and after he lost two balls he was inside our box with calm. This shows how good he is because any players after two passes you panic but he is just 18 and is a fantastic player. Tonight he was very good."
- AFP
Building for a high-stakes European future
The integration of new talent remains a primary focus for Maresca as he balances a squad packed with high-priced arrivals. Along with Bouaddi and Fernandez, Elliot Anderson represents a new era for the City midfield, and the manager is acutely aware of the responsibility he carries in developing these assets.
"The club has made a fantastic effort to bring these three players [Enzo, Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson]," Maresca concluded. "Now it's on me to allow them to work in the right way and use them."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting