Enzo Maresca addresses concerning set-piece stat as Chelsea prepare for trip to dead-ball specialists Tottenham
Chelsea's flaky set-piece defending abilities
Maresca faced questions in his pre-match press conference about Chelsea’s worrying trend of conceding from set plays ahead of their trip to Tottenham. The Blues have shipped multiple goals from such situations in recent weeks — including a damaging long-throw equaliser against Sunderland and a chaotic concession to Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Those lapses have amplified scrutiny on a side that sits ninth in the Premier League after nine games, struggling to find defensive balance despite notable progress in attack.
Tottenham, meanwhile, present an added layer of danger. Thomas Frank’s men have thrived on creative dead-ball routines, with Micky van de Ven scoring twice from corners in their recent win over Everton and Kevin Danso’s long throws causing havoc in the opposition's box. With Spurs earning a reputation for their clever set-piece execution, Chelsea’s defensive fragility in this area has become a clear talking point heading into the London showdown. Maresca, however, remains calm in his assessment. The Italian pointed out that set-piece situations are inherently unpredictable and believes that while the numbers are concerning, they do not paint the full picture of his team’s defensive performances this season. Still, with Chelsea having conceded more expected goals (xG) and shots from set pieces than any other Premier League team, their ability to withstand Tottenham’s aerial threat will be under close observation this weekend.
Maresca downplays the focus on set-piece frailties
“Tottenham, I think that they are doing very good,” Maresca said when asked about the upcoming derby. “They finished last season winning the Europa League. They started very good this season and also because it's a derby for sure it would be a difficult game.”
Addressing Chelsea’s defensive frailty from set-pieces, he added: “I think that set-pieces you are going to score goals and you are going to concede goals. The reason why is because if we say that when we concede, we are not strong enough.”
“I think that with set-pieces, there are teams that they score more goals, less goals, but at the end, set-pieces you are going to score and concede goals because there are actions that are so difficult to defend. We are working on [defending set-pieces]. For sure, we are working. For sure.”
Chelsea's defensive structure collapses during set-pieces
Maresca’s comments come against the backdrop of alarming statistics that underline Chelsea’s struggles at defending dead-ball situations this season. The Blues have conceded an expected goals value of 6.10 from set-pieces, the highest in the Premier League, and 45% of their total xG against comes from such situations. Nearly 40% of all shots faced by Chelsea have arrived from corners, free-kicks, or throw-ins, leaving Maresca with a clear tactical headache to solve.
These defensive shortcomings have come despite improvements elsewhere. Chelsea rank among the league’s best in open-play defensive shot quality (0.14 xG per shot conceded), reflecting a well-structured unit that is generally difficult to break down. However, lapses in concentration and organisation during set-piece phases have repeatedly cost them crucial points, including the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland that exposed their susceptibility to long throws and second-ball scrambles inside the box.
While some have attributed the issue to personnel changes and physical mismatches, Maresca insists it is a collective problem that requires repetition and focus on the training pitch. With Tottenham’s tall defenders and aggressive delivery style, this weekend’s clash serves as an early test of whether those sessions have begun to yield results.
Chelsea face massive test against dead-ball specialists Spurs
Chelsea head into Sunday’s London derby aiming to bounce back from the inconsistency that has defined their Premier League campaign. Maresca’s men currently sit ninth with a record of four wins, two draws, and three defeats — a mixture of high-scoring triumphs, such as the 5-1 demolition of West Ham, and frustrating slip-ups at Stamford Bridge. They remain a work in progress, but one with clear attacking potential and renewed belief under their new coach.
Tottenham’s own home form has been patchy, with just four points collected from four matches in North London. Yet their ability to create danger from corners, free-kicks, and throw-ins has been a defining strength this term, and they’ll look to exploit Chelsea’s vulnerabilities in this area. The duel between Maresca’s possession-based control and Frank’s direct, set-piece-focused strategy could prove decisive in determining the outcome of this derby.
