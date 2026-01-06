Enzo Maresca breaks silence on acrimonious Chelsea exit after seeing Liam Rosenior drafted in as his replacement

Maresca has issued a stoic statement following his sudden and acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge, insisting he retains his composure despite the ruthless nature of his dismissal. The 45-year-old, whose tenure was brought to an abrupt halt earlier this week amidst reports of a total breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy, took to social media on Tuesday to say his goodbyes.

His statement arrived mere hours after the Clearlake Capital-led ownership group confirmed the appointment of Rosenior - formerly of Hull City and Strasbourg - as the new head coach. It is a move that has sharply divided opinion amongst the faithful in SW6. Writing on Instagram, the departing manager chose to take the high road, quoting the founder of the Scout movement, Robert Baden-Powell, rather than airing dirty laundry regarding the internal disputes that led to his exit.

“LEAVE THIS WORLD A LITTLE BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT,” he wrote in capital letters, setting the tone for a farewell that focused on tangible achievements rather than backstage grievances.

“My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League,” he continued, referencing the humble start to his reign in the summer of 2024. “I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.”