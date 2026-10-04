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Argentina v Burkina Faso - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Enzo Fernandez pleads for Lionel Scaloni to stay as Argentina prepare for life after Lionel Messi

E. Fernandez
L. Scaloni
L. Messi
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Argentina
Burkina Faso
Friendlies
Manchester City
Premier League

Enzo Fernandez has called on Lionel Scaloni to extend his tenure as Argentina manager ahead of a daunting generational transition. The Manchester City midfielder believes retaining the tactician is vital for the Albiceleste as they brace for life without talismanic captain Lionel Messi, whose imminent retirement marks the end of an era.

  • Fernandez backs Scaloni to lead

    Fernandez used the aftermath of a dominant 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental to address the future of Argentina's coaching staff. The 25-year-old midfielder emphasised that the unprecedented success enjoyed by the national team in recent years stems from the foundation established by the manager. Fernandez considers the tactician a vital figure to guide the squad through a complex generational transition following the departure of Messi.

  • Argentina v Burkina Faso - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Navigating the post-Messi landscape

    Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, the midfielder stressed the importance of retaining the head coach to remain competitive. Fernandez said: "It would be very important for us that Lionel [Scaloni] stays; he built all of this. We have to keep competing at the highest level."

    Addressing the reality of the captain's departure from the international stage, he added: "Now we have to process the fact that Leo is leaving and continue on the same path we've been on."

  • AFA move to secure future

    The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved by tabling a contract extension proposal through the 2028 Copa America, with an option to extend for two further years through the 2030 World Cup. Negotiations between AFA President Claudio Tapia and the tactician's representatives remain ongoing, with a final decision resting on the manager's personal motivation to oversee the squad rebuild. Internally, the appointment of Cristian Romero as the new captain signals the start of a leadership restructuring within the camp.

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  • imago-sport-1080193253.jpgAnadolu Agency

    The transition period begins now

    Argentina are finalising preparations for a friendly against Benin, which will serve as Messi's official international farewell at the Estadio Monumental. That emotional fixture will test the collective passing patterns developed by the coaching staff without their iconic number 10. Once the international break concludes, Scaloni's decision on the AFA proposal will determine the tactical continuity of the team ahead of his contract expiring in December 2026.