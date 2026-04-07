Enzo Fernandez set to submit formal transfer request as Chelsea put staggering price tag on Real Madrid target

The Blues hierarchy took disciplinary action against the midfielder following explosive interviews where he heavily criticised the decision to dismiss Enzo Maresca. During these sessions, the Argentine also cast doubt on his long-term future by dropping hints about a potential move to Madrid.

Expressing his confusion to Mexican broadcaster TUDN regarding the club’s recent tactical direction, Fernandez stated: “I don’t understand it. Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short. We had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad. But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing.”