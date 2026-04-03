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'Completely unfair!' - Enzo Fernandez's agent lashes out after Liam Rosenior drops Chelsea midfielder over Real Madrid comments
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Agent defends Fernandez after suspension
Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, the current representative for Fernandez, has expressed his disbelief at the disciplinary action taken by the Chelsea hierarchy.
Rosenior confirmed that the 25-year-old would be excluded from the squad for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and a vital Premier League clash against Manchester City next weekend. The manager claimed that a line was crossed in terms of our culture after Fernandez spoke about his affinity for the Spanish capital.
In a blunt assessment of the situation, Pastore argued that the punishment does not fit the alleged offence. "The punishment is completely unfair - banning the player for two matches, which moreover are also absolutely crucial for Chelsea because qualification for the Champions League is at stake and he is one of the team’s most important players," Pastore told The Athletic.
He further noted that the player has been a "backbone" of the squad and that there was "no real reason or justification" for the sanction.
Clarifying Real Madrid comments
The controversy stems from an interview where Fernandez admitted he would like to reside in Spain in the future. Rosenior viewed this as a distraction and a lack of respect for the club's environment, but Pastore maintains that the player was simply being honest about lifestyle preferences rather than searching for a transfer to Real Madrid. The agent stressed that Fernandez remains a professional who accepts the coach's authority despite his confusion over the ban.
"Enzo didn’t understand the situation. When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed wherever he is and respects decisions, but we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it," Pastore added. He explained that the player chose Madrid because the language and culture reminded him of Buenos Aires, noting "at no point does he say he wants to leave Chelsea or London".
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Contract talks and summer uncertainty
The timing of the fallout is particularly delicate given that conversations regarding the midfielder's long-term future at Stamford Bridge are ongoing. Pastore revealed that there have been active discussions about extending the current deal for the £107 million signing. However, the agent issued a clear warning to the Blues' leadership regarding the upcoming transfer window and the player's commitment to the project in west London.
Pastore indicated that if a new agreement is not reached by the conclusion of this summer's World Cup, Fernandez will begin looking at options elsewhere. This revelation adds further pressure to a club already dealing with internal friction. While the agent acknowledged the directors' reaction to the media reports, he insisted that "the fact is that he never mentioned any club or said he wanted to leave," blaming journalists for drawing their own conclusions from the player's quotes.
Wider disciplinary issues at Cobham
Fernandez is not the only high-profile player to find himself in hot water under Rosenior’s tenure. The manager also recently addressed an interview given by Marc Cucurella, in which the defender discussed the possibility of returning to Barcelona. While Cucurella was not handed a matchday suspension like his team-mate, the manager expressed his disappointment that the concerns were aired publicly rather than discussed at the training ground.