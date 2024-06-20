Angel Di Maria Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 World CupGetty
Chris Burton

‘Enjoy them now’ – Lionel Messi & Angel Di Maria won’t last forever as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni looks to land another Copa America crown for World Cup winners

Lionel MessiCopa AmericaAngel Di MariaArgentinaInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria will not be around forever, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni urging the football world to “enjoy them now”.

  • Legendary duo into final stages of career
  • Have claimed numerous major honours
  • May yet be reunited in MLS at Inter Miami
