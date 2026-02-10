Eni Aluko accuses Laura Woods of 'gaslighting' her as talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan delivers brutal takedown to ex-Lioness' face on live radio

Woods made her position very clear on Monday, defending Wright and claiming that "If you want to grow something, you don’t gatekeep it".

She added: "We want to encourage little boys and men to watch women’s football too, not just little girls and women. And when they see someone like Ian Wright taking it as seriously as he does, they follow suit. That’s how you grow a sport.”

Aluko has now revealed her surprise at Woods' comments, revealing she thought the presenter was an ally and that she had praised her for her punditry work in person.

She said: “Laura was actually one of the people I would consistently go to. We got on like a house on fire and I’d consistently go to her and say, 'How do you think it went?' You know, 'what do you think? How did it go?' Again, I’m that person, right?

“Laura consistently, and I had to look at the messages yesterday and think, hold on, I feel a bit gaslit here. Laura consistently said to me, 'I think you’re a brilliant broadcaster. I think you’re a brilliant pundit'.

“So I think there’s a little bit of serving her argument at this point, which I respect.

“Listen, she’s you know, she doesn’t agree and that’s fine, but you know, I think there’s an insinuation in there that you don’t meet the standard.

“And again, I have to, I’ve worked too hard for people to just conclude that because you’re not seeing me on screen, I’m not good enough. That’s not true.”