English full-back Archie Brown to be sold by Fenerbahce just months after turning back on AC Milan agreement to join Turkish giants under Jose Mourinho
Brown in line for Fenerbahce exit
The brutal reality of football’s transfer market has hit home for Archie Brown, whose dream move to the Super Lig has reportedly turned into a nightmare. Just months after turning his back on a prospective transfer to AC Milan, the English full-back has been placed on the transfer list at Fenerbahce as the club prepares for a drastic winter overhaul.
Transfer U-turn backfired
The narrative surrounding Brown’s situation is heavily coloured by the events of last July. Following an impressive stint with KAA Gent in Belgium, the Birmingham-born defender was highly sought-after. AC Milan, looking for a reliable replacement for Theo Hernandez, had identified Brown as their primary target.
According to reports from Milanisti Channel, a deal was practically done. An agreement had been reached between the player and the Rossoneri, with the Italian giants confident they had secured their man. However, in a dramatic eleventh-hour twist, Fenerbahce increased their offer. Enticed by the lucrative terms and the allure of working under the legendary Jose Mourinho, who has since been sacked, Brown chose the plane to Istanbul rather than the one to Milan.
At the time, it seemed like a bold career choice, joining a project spearheaded by one of the most decorated managers in history. Fast forward to December, and that decision looks to have been a significant miscalculation.
The Mourinho factor fades
A big factor in Brown's decision to join Fenerbahce may have been Mourinho, but the 23-year-old did not get to experience working with the ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea boss for long. After a fiery first season in the dugout, Mourinho was sacked in late August after his side were beaten 1-0 by Benfica - the team he has since gone on to take charge of.
The Portuguese tactician was replaced in September by Domenico Tedesco, the former RB Leipzig and Belgium manager. With the change in leadership came a shift in philosophy and squad planning. While Brown was a "Mourinho signing", he does not appear to enjoy the same untouchable status under Tedesco. The German-Italian coach is reportedly unimpressed with the squad balance and has ordered a significant "remake" of the team in the upcoming January window.
Tedesco’s winter purge
Fenerbahce currently sit second in the Super Lig, trailing rivals Galatasaray by three points. Desperate to bridge that gap and secure the title, the club’s hierarchy is preparing to sanction a ruthless clear-out to fund new arrivals.
Reports from Turkey suggest that as many as eight players could be shown the door. High-profile names such as Cenk Tosun, Rodrigo Becao, and Emre Mor are among those tipped for an exit. However, the inclusion of Brown on this list is described as a "surprise possibility".
Despite racking up 25 appearances and over 1,700 minutes of football this season, Brown’s position is described as "unstable". The report indicates that if a suitable offer arrives for the Englishman, Fenerbahce will not stand in his way. It is a stark turnaround for a player who was considered a marquee arrival just six months ago.
To compound matters, Brown’s immediate future is clouded by fitness concerns. During Fenerbahce’s recent 4-0 victory over Konyaspor, the defender suffered an injury setback. In the 53rd minute, Brown went down during a challenge for the ball and had to be taken off.
