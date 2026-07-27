English football gets IFAB green light to end goalkeeper timeouts

According to a statement released by the FA, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, and Women’s Super League have collectively joined forces to eliminate the "tactical timeout" loophole that has frustrated fans and coaches alike. Under the new trial, if a match is halted for a goalkeeper injury, the head coach must nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minimum of one minute after play restarts.

This initiative follows high-profile incidents where keepers have been accused of feigning issues to break an opponent's momentum. Last season, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke notably accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to bend the rules.