England player not even named in World Cup squad set to play in warm-up matches against New Zealand & Costa Rica

According to the Sun, Scott is set to earn his first senior cap for England this month as the Three Lions finalise their preparations for the World Cup. The Bournemouth star was a notable omission from the final squad list, but he has travelled to the training camp in Florida as one of five supplementary players intended to bolster training sessions.

With several key figures missing from the initial stages of the camp, Scott and his fellow standby teammates will be drafted into action for the warm-up matches. The former Bristol City youngster, who was instrumental in helping the Cherries qualify for the Europa League last season, is expected to feature prominently in the two fixtures scheduled just days before the tournament opener against Croatia on June 17.