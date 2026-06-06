Thomas Tuchel reassures England fans that Harry Kane is in 'top shape' & will have no issue with 'hot' World Cup conditions

Tuchel clarified his plans for squad rotation during the upcoming exhibition fixtures, confirming Kane will feature for 45 minutes this weekend while indicating how his alternative forwards will be deployed.

Explaining his tactical depth, Tuchel added: "Everyone will be 45 minutes so that gives us the continuation of the week. We will try to keep Harry fit and play him as much as possible, but hopefully we will have the chance to not need to play him every match for 90 or 120 minutes. But if the matches are close, do we really do this? Do we take our main goals threat off? Maybe not."

The England boss indicated that Ollie Watkins occupies the second-choice striker role behind Kane, leaving Ivan Toney to provide further bench depth. He added: "I think Oli is more the guy we need to start for Harry, if we think Harry should not start a match. He can keep the intensity up, to keep the press going, that is the strength of Oli. And Ivan is kind of a finisher for us.

"Maybe it's a special task to take the attention off Harry. Then we have a second striker who's very, very good in the box. He's a good penalty taker. He trains on a high level. I'm very happy with him. He just showed that it was right to take him. He has a brilliant attitude. We have some options but Harry is, of course, the main guy in front."